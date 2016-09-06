Acclaimed film is at Ropery Hall

The latest film showing at Ropery Hall, Barton-in-Humber, is taking place tonight (Thursday), from 7.30pm.
The film that can be seen is Brooklyn (12A).
An Irish woman living with her mother in the 1950s decides to make a fresh start in America.
She makes her home in New York, and falls in love. However, her past catches up with her when she receives bad news from Ireland, and faces a harsh choice between her two homes.
Brooklyn was also named one of the best films of 2015, featuring on over 120 Top 10 Critics Lists.
The ticket price is £4. For more information, you can go to www.roperyhall.co.uk
