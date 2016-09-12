Opera from Australia at Gainsborough

Opera from Australia comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week with a screening of Turandot performed in Sydney harbour.

Turandot is the beautiful and powerful princess, who challenges her many suitors to answer three riddles on pain of death.

Calàf is a brave prince from a foreign land, who falls instantly in love with the princess.

Despite the wishes of his exiled father and the pleas of a slave-girl who loves him, he rings the gong and declares his love for the princess.

She presents her riddles, and in triumph, the unknown prince answers.

Turandot despairs and the prince takes pity – offering the ice-cold princess a riddle of his own.

But Calàf’s riddle risks more than his own life - everyone else’s hangs in the balance.

The screening starts at 7pm and tickets are £13 and £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1tgZiSf