New show loves the music of James Taylor and Carole King

The music of James Taylor and Carole King is coming to Grimsby Auditorium next month in a brand new show.

You’ve Got A Friend tells the story of a friendship intertwined with the music that shaped a generation.

Featuring classic hits such as I Feel The Earth Move, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), Fire & Rain, You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman), Sweet Baby James, and You’ve Got A Friend, the show stars West End performers Emily Jollands as Carole King and Bill Lennon as James Taylor.

It is at the Auditorium on September 3 at 7.30pm and tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/2b8BY4Q