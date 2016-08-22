National Theatre Live back at Gainsborough with Deep Blue Sea

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next week with a screening of Terrence Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea live from London.

When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge.

With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long-repressed passion.

Behind the fragile veneer of post-war civility burns a brutal sense of loss and longing.

Carrie Cracknell’s new production stars Helen McCrory and Tom Burke.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, September 1 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT