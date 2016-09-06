Live screening of Last Night of the Proms at the Drill Hall

The Drill Hall becomes the Royal Albert Hall this weekend with a live screening of one of the great musical events in the UK, The Last Night of the Proms screened lived from London.

And before the international stars beam in from London, the Drill Hall audience will be able to enjoy a live concert from four of Lincolnshire’s most exciting young musicians.

The evening is on Saturday, September 10, starting at 8pm.

Entry is free to attend but donations are encouraged.