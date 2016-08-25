Live date for award-winning folk pair Chris and Julie

Folk stars Chris While and Julie Matthews are coming to West Lindsey in October as part of their new UK tour.

The pair, who release their new album, Shoulder To Shoulder, next month, won the best duo category at the 2009 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and have been nominated 10 times at the awards since 2001 in the best duo, best song and best live act categories.

Their West Lindsey gig will be at Faldingworth Memorial Hall on October 1 as part of the Faldingworth Live event.

For ticket details and information about the whole event, call 01522 535770 or go to www.faldingworthlive.org