Life is brilliant with smash-hit comedy at Performing Arts Centre

The smash-hit play Every Brilliant Thing comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

You’re six years old and your mum’s in hospital and finding it hard to be happy

The thing to do is make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world,

These include ice cream, kung fu movies, burning things, construction cranes and laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose.

The play is on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 and £10 (£5 Live Pass) from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk