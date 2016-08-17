Julian Clary is joyfully mincing to Lincoln

Following overwhelming demand for the sold-out spring run of his new tour The Joy of Mincing, Julian Clary has added a string of 20 autumn dates across the UK in October and November.

And he will be at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on October 15.

The Joy of Mincing is the national trinket, author, TV and radio star’s celebration of 30 years as a camp comedian.

And there is so much to tell you; the ups and downs of his sordid love life, the true and heart stopping account of how he saved Dame Joan Collins’ life, and don’t start him on the perils of his DIY electrical home enema kit.

On stage Julian will proudly wear his well-deserved MBE (Mincer of the British Empire).

It was the last thing he expected to receive when he knelt down in front of Prince Charles in the scullery at Buckingham Palace.

And because Julian gives and gives he will be handing out honours to a lucky few in the audience too.

This is Julian at his filthy best, live and unplugged.

Of the newly added autumn dates, Julian said: “How delightful to be mincing around more of the UK and bestowing my special MBEs upon worthy audience members as I go.

“It’s marvellous to be getting stuck into some smut and innuendo once again.”

Remaining one of the country’s best loved entertainers, Julian’s popularity has endured across a three decade career in show business.

With a variety of credits to his name Julian is not only a comedian but presenter, author and established pantomime star.

His colourful career has seen him win Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, become a Sunday Times best-selling novelist, complete countless smash-hit tours and front a brand new three-part natural history series for ITV, entitled Nature Nuts.

As well as Celebrity Big Brother, he has also appeared on numerous popular TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, This Morning, QI, and Have I Got News For You.

He is also a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute.

As well as being a comedian and TV star, Julian is also now an established author.

He has previously published a memoir and several adult novels.

And next year, he returns with the third instalment in the much-loved children’s book series The Bolds – a family of hyenas living in London disguised as humans – The Bolds on Holiday, which sees them setting off for a spot of camping in Cornwall.

But it’s never long before trouble sniffs these hyenas out.

The book is out in February next year.

Before then, however, it is all about his new tour The Joy of Mincing and his appearance in Lincoln in October.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets priced £23 and £20 are available now on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

Please note: This show contains adult content and is for over-16s only.