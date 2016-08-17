Flashback Festival is ready to rock

Jools Holland, Billy Ocean, Lulu and Paul Carrack are among the big stars on the bill for this weekend’s Flashback Festival.

And this year, the festival is moving to a new home.

Following seven previous years of continued success at Clumber Park, Flashback is moving to beautiful new grounds just down the road at Thoresby Estate.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, August 19 with a night of the 1970s with live performances from Earth Wind & Fire, Bay City Rollers, Imagination, Clem Curtis & the Foundations and topping the bill, the one and only Lulu.

On Saturday, August 20, the 1980s is the decade of the day, headlined by the legendary Billy Ocean.

Completing the line-up will be, Bananarama, Roland Gift from the Fine Young Cannibals, Living In A Box, Nick Heyward, Hue and Cry and Doctor and the Medics, plus the special afternoon guest Paul Carrack.

The weekend’s finale on Sunday, August 21 will be headlined by none other than Jools Holland.

Joining him on the bill will be special guest Chris Difford of Squeeze, along with Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley.

For the second year running, festival organisers have decided to expand the facilities to include a silent disco which will take place after the event.

Silent discos have taken the festival scene by storm over the past couple of years and can even be found at the UK’s biggest festival - Glastonbury.

The silent disco will run from 11pm through until 2am in the morning.

Tickets for the silent disco are bookable now.

Camping and glamping are both once again available at Flashback but organisers are advising you to book early as each year this facility is a complete sell-out.

Getting to the party is taken care of too with a shuttle service ticket (which must be pre-booked) to and from Worksop town centre.

Tickets for all aspects of the festival are on sale now and all information can be found at the website at www.theflashbackfestival.com or by calling the booking line on 0845 0756101.