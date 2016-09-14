Enter the spirit world of Derek Acorah in Retford

International medium Derek Acorah presents The Soul Reunion Tour at the Majestic Theatre in Retford.

Derek Acorah is one of the foremost names in the world of psychic phenomena, as well as a celebrity, author and performer like no other.

Derek is a thoroughly modern medium whose appeal crosses the generations to young and old alike and he remains the forerunner in the field of paranormal and spiritual matters.

He is best known for his appearances on the TV show Most Haunted as well shows like Psychic Live Time and The Psychic Zone, as well as regular guest slots on shows like This Morning and Richard & Judy.

Derek is also the only medium ever to address the famous Oxford Union

His Retford show is on Friday, September 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £18.50 to £20.50 are available now from the box office on 01777 706 866 or online at ww.majesticretford.com