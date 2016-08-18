Countdown is on to Northern Sky Festival

There are now just two weeks to go until Richard Hawley and Gaz Coombes headline the Northern Sky Festival in Lincolnshire.

The festival takes place at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe over the weekend of September 3 and 4.

Richard Hawley, who will headline the festival on the Saturday, is hailed as one of Britain’s most critically-acclaimed songwriters of the past 15 years.

He found success in the 1990s in indie band The Longpigs and then with Pulp before starting a successful solo career which has twice seen him nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Sunday headliner Gaz Coombes is an Ivor Novello and Brit Award-winning rock star, best known as the lead singer with Britpop stars Supergrass and responsible for hits like Alright, Caught By The Fuzz and Sun Hits The Sky and albums like I Should Coco, which was Parlophone’s fastest selling debut since The Beatles’ Please Please Me.

Joining them on the bill are Ben Ottewell, John Bramwell, Juanita Stein, John Smith and a number of local bands including Ramble Gamble, Duke and the Daisy, Lizzie Goddard, Years Young, Twisted Revolution, Pavey Ark and more.

Tickets are £18.50 each per day and available at www.bathshall.co.uk