Chance for new and unsigned talent to play at the Outlines Festival

The Outlines Festival will return to Sheffield City Centre in March next year with regional and breaking talent featuring heavily on the bill.

Emerging artists from across the area and beyond are being encouraged to apply to play at the event, with a number of slots available.

The full list of applicants will be processed by a range of music industry experts, and successful artists will be invited to join the event alongside a host of household names, with headliners to be announced shortly.

Kate Hewett, festival programmer, Kate Hewett, said: “New and unsigned artists are crucial to keeping a festival vibrant and exciting.

“With this year’s Outlines bill, we were able to introduce a whole host of impressive emerging talent to festival-goers, and we’re looking forward to doing the same for our second year.”

The festival’s organisers will be expanding the event for 2017, with up to 150 artists on the lineup and a brand new, two-day programme of events.

Outlines will now also be accessible to the region’s younger music-lovers, with revised age restrictions allowing access to those aged 14 and up

Applications to be part of the line-up are open now via the festival’s website at outlinesfestival.com