CATS are too hot to handle

Some hot stuff is coming to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

The Charity Amateur Theatrical Society (CATS) are presenting their brand new variety show, Too Hot To Handle, at the venue from Thursday, August 25 to Saturday, August 27.

The toe-tapping, thigh-slapping song and dance routines will guarantee you are dancing in the aisles and leaving you wanting more.

And as well as being fun, the shows will also raise money for a local charity.

Performances are at 7.30pm each night and tickets are £10 on August 25 and £12.50 (£10 concessions) all other nights at www.lpac.co.uk