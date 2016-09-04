Bring on the laughs with Funhouse Comedy in Gainsborough

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another fun-filled night to The Maltings in Gainsborough this week with Sean Percival, Lloyd Griffith and Ben Briggs.

Headlining is comedian and script writer Sean Percival.

And ex-welder from Dudley, his brand of comedy steers clear of the surreal and confronts realism in an explosively funny way.

His act is known for its upfront attitude with no long stories, just gags galore.

An established headliner, he plays regularly at all major comedy clubs around the UK.

Lloyd Griffith is a comedian and an aspiring goalkeeper who can claim to have talked strategy with Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

As a choirboy in Grimsby he sang on The National Lottery, with Dudley Moore who played the piano.

And then later in life sang backing vocals on a Bee Gees album.

A professional singer but always a natural jester he turned to stand-up and with his down-to-earth cynicism and lively attitude he enthralls his audience.

Ben Briggs takes his audience on a hilarious journey with his stories.

A former finalist in The Hilarity Bites New Act competition and Midlands Comedian of the Year, and won two Funhouse Comedy awards.

Compere will, as usual, be the popular Spiky Mike.

The show is on Friday, September 9 at 8.30pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets priced £10 are available at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk