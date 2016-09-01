Bob brings the best of Neil Diamond to the Drill Hall

Bob Drury, the UK’s top Neil Diamond tribute act, is bringing his new one-man show Viva Neil Diamond to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

A highly accomplished guitarist as well as a singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for the past nine years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals.

Bob said: “From the outset I knew that it would be attention to detail that would make these shows stand out.

“For me this didn’t mean black wigs or hair dye but a real focus on those iconic songs so I could get as close as possible to Neil’s amazing sound.”

The show celebrates the past 50 years of Neil Diamond and is bursting with many of his best songs, including Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love on the Rocks, America, Hello Again, Play Me, Beautiful Noise, Song Sung Blue, I’m A Believer, Red Red Wine, and many more.

Bob continued: “My new show will include 30 of Neil Diamond’s most popular songs and even then I’ve had to leave some out – it’s an incredible song catalogue”

Viva Neil Diamond is at the Drill Hall on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £16 are available now from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com