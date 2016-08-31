Birthday laughs for the Hospital Players

The Hospital Players are back at Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week as they present the comedy Happy Birthday.

Bernard has foolishly asked his mistress, Brigit, to his home on her birthday, despite the fact his wife is there.

To get round this, he asks his friend Robert to pretend Brigit is his mistress.

Then a temporary maid arrives and frantic complications of identities, plot and bedrooms ensue and increase the confusion.

The show is from Tuesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com