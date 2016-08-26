Billy Ocean adds Auditorium date to UK tour

British soul icon Billy Ocean has added a Lincolnshire date to his headline UK tour next year.

The Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean tour will now come to the Grimsby Auditorium on April 6.

Billy’s hits album, also called Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean has soared to number four in the UK charts, giving him his highest charting album since 1989.

The star is Britain’s biggest selling black artist of all time, with a string of huge hits, including Red Light Spells Danger, Caribbean Queen, When The Going Gets Tough, Get Outta My Dreams, Love Really Hurts Without You and Suddenly.

Billy will perform all of his greatest hits from the new album and favourite tracks live on the tour.

The album also includes interpretations of songs which helped the young Leslie Charles become the Billy Ocean we all know today.

Billy said: “I’m humbled by the success of this album and am grateful that people continue to find joy in my music.

“I have so many people to thank, but I owe this one to my fans.”

Tickets for his Grimsby show are £22.50, £35 and £45 (under-16s need accompanied by an adults) from the box office on 0300 3000035 or online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk