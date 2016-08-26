‘Allo ‘Allo! is coming to Worksop

Listen very carefully, Acorn Productions are presenting ‘Allo ‘Allo! in Worksop next month.

The stage version of David Lloyd and Jeremy Croft’s classic BBC sitcom is at the Acorn Theatre from September 28 to October 1.

And all the famous characters are there – Rene, Edith, Yvette, Herr Flick, Helga, Colonel Von Strom, Fairfax, Adamson, Michelle, Alberto, Gruber, Mimi, Le Clerc, Crabtree, Schmelling and the British airmen.

Performances are at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net