A bit of Boycie at the Baths Hall

Fans of the brilliant comedy Only Fools and Horses are in for a treat this week when John Challis – aka Boycie – comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe with a brand new version of his hit solo show Only Fools and Boycie.

John is one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors, best known as Boycie in BBC1’s Only Fools and Horses.

In this new show the national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career.

John can’t keep away from our TV screens and has this year made appearances in Benidorm and the all-new Are You Being Served.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he’ll be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

He’ll also recall tales from his time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

The show will also celebrate the launch of the second volume of his autobiography, Being Boycie.

The show is on Thursday, September 22 and starts at 7.30pm .

Tickets are £16 on 0844 8542776 or online at www,bathshall.co.uk