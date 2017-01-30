Wasps lose out to Lincoln

Gainsborough Wasps were on the road again last weekend as they travelled to play a strong and well-drilled Lincoln.

The first-half saw improved composure from the team from kick-off and Lincoln were stunned by an excellent drive from the Wasps and Swaby ran in a good try from his own half early on.

An equalising try from Lincoln soon followed after a clearance kick, before some strong tackling from Hunter and excellent hooking from Scott saw Wasps keeping our own ball against a formidable pack.

Strong play from Lincoln saw Gainsborough having to learn fast to push back and defend the ruck, but a second try for Lincoln with pace down their left wing following a clearance kick from Gainsborough put them in front.

A third try for Lincoln then came from the Gainsborough kick off with quick ball from left to right outpacing the Wasps defence.

A strong tackle from Goring denied the hosts but then a fourth try similar to the third followed and despite a strong drive from Brewster gaining ground, a fifth Lincoln added to the lead.

Strong play from R Bayly in his first game saw him showing strength and determination to drive forward, but ball lost on the half way line allowed Lincoln to run in a sixth try just on half time.

The second-half saw a great tackle from Bayly break down a Lincoln attack and stronger play and better composure put massive pressure on Lincoln allowing Chappelow to make a good steal only for it to be ripped back.

A seventh try from Lincoln soon came down the right wing thanks to a long run from the player’s own half.

Strong tackling came in from Scott and Burnett to breakdown play, giving the chance for a powerful run from C Bayly to score the Wasps’ second.

A quick third followed from Vaughan from the restart with a strong run down the left wing from a tap penalty.

Wasps grew in confidence gaining much more territory with bigger hits from all the team and for parts they were camped in Lincoln’s 22m area.

But three more late tries for the hosts saw them capitalise on a tired Wasps side who had no subs available but whose strong hearts carried them through to the final whistle.

Wasps man of the match, picked by the ref, was Brewster.