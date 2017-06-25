Title hopes remote

Gainsborough Bowls League champions Marshall A suffered their fourth successive league defeat last week to leave their hopes of retaining the title hanging by a thread.

They must win every remaining match convincingly, including a visit to Scotter and two matches against Melrose SSC to keep alive their chance.

Marshall A captain Roy Enever with Tim Kempton and John Musgrave led the way with a 31–15 success at Misterton.

However, home team captain Malcolm Moody with Hazel Duffner and John Hunt won 25–6 so, with a drawn rink, Misterton won 6.26 points to 3.75 points (63–60).

Scotter dropped from second to third after narrowly losing 7.5-2.5 (62-55) at much-improved Owston Ferry.

Frank Parkin, Faith Robinson and Derek Doughty won 30–14 for Scotter, but Fliss McLoughton, Don Smit and Mark Adlington replied 27–12 for Ferry, who also won the third rink by nine shots to become outside title contenders.

Melrose SSC defeated Marton GB 6–4 (85–64). The Rose Leisure v Beckingham match went to form with the visitors winning 6–4 (86–71).

The Roses team comfortably won two rinks by 13 and nine shots, but Beckingham captain Roger Platts, Tony Whitlam and John Cawkwell won 40-5 and the visitors won the fourth rink by six shots. With Owston Ferry going so well, Beckingham are stuck in fifth.

The match between Marshall Sports and Wheatley was postponed as Sports could not raise a team. To help Marshall Sports, contact Daphne Staff on 616222.

Misterton won two rinks against Marton, but Marton won the aggregate for a 5-5 (83-82) success.