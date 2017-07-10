The winners, losers and best performances in this week’s Bassetlaw League matches

The Championship – Sponsored by IM Sports

At Fourth Avenue: CUCKNEY 2nd (5) 146 all out (Mark Langford 38*, Jack Willis 3-17, Mitchell English 3-34) lost to THORESBY COLLIERY (20) 149 for 9 (Mitchell English 72, David France 5-42, Mark Langford 3-35) by one wicket.

At Ordsall: PAPPELWICK & LINBY (20) 305 for 8 (Shaun Levy 39, Harry Ratcliffe 57, James Taylor 74, Tom Bowers 43, Irfan Marofkhail 4-60) beat ORDSALL BRIDON (6) 180 all out (Jamie Alderson 71, Conall Doughty 30, Gareth Blinkhorn 7-46) by 125 runs.

At Park Avenue: ANSTON (20) 213 for 5 (Luke Hall 81*, Beyers Swanepoel 33) beat GLAPWELL COLLIERY (3) 150 all out (Rob Davison 52, Danny Bircumshaw 55, Beyers Swanepoel 5-29, Ian Barley 3-35) by 63 runs.

At Burma Road: NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON (18) 220 all out (Luke Istead 66, Jonny Loates 56, Aaron Wood 35*, Gareth Ellis 6-51) drew with BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE (8) 179 for 9 (Ruve Louw 56, Andy Watson 40, Luke Istead 3-33, Callum Harrison 3-58, Alistair Skinner 3-48).

At Forest Corner: NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR (7) 211 for 8 (Jordan Finney 62. Ameer Kotze 44, Craig Harrison 43, Christopher Tindle 3-52) lost to EDWINSTOWE (19) 214 for 7 (Pascal Broadley 48*) by three wickets.

Division 1 – Sponsored by the Little Kitchen Factory

At North Warren Road: LEA & ROSES (20) v ORDSALL BRIDON 2nd (-10). Match cancelled owing to Ordsall Bridon 2nd’s inability to raise a side.

At The Rookery: WHITWELL (3) 102 all out (Dan Sayles 40, James Willis 3-36) lost to WELBECK 2nd (20) 103 for 8 (Lewis Robinson 5-37) by two wickets.

At Barnes Park: WORKSOP (20) 147 all out (Tim Smith Jnr 53, Chris Fletcher 4-21, Chris Smith 3-29) lost to GRASSMOOR WORKS (5) 135 all out (M Fletcher 32, Ash Walters 48*, Tim Smith Jnr 3-32, Conor Smith 3-20, Harry Taylor 4-26) by 12 runs.

At Sheffield Road: KIVETON PARK (20) 200 for 7 (Adam Bratley 58) beat KILLAMARSH (3) 95 all out (Richard Dewsbury 35, Mark Firth 4-24, Ian Briggs 3-19) by 105 runs.

At Birchover Park: WEST INDIAN CAVALIERS 2nd (20) 277 for 6 (Ekroop Singh Sibe 39, Angadbir Kheyra 140, Adnan Javed 31) beat CLUMBER PARK (2) 119 all out (Mark Dean 32) by 158 runs.

At The Fieldings: MANSFIELD HOSIERY MILLS 2nd (20) 246 for 7 beat EVERTON (4) 120 all out by 126 runs.

Division 2 – Sponsored by LWC Drinks

At Ryton Road: ANSTON 2nd (5) 195 all out (Kalyan Ampolu 31, Peter Norbury 34, Danny Anthony 3-53, Jack Mason 3-25, Chris Page 3-60) lost to HARTHILL (20) 196 for 4 (Dom Cumming 140*) by six wickets.

At Riverside Ground: THORESBY COLLIERY 2nd (3) 125 all out (Martin Cheshire 35,Shailesh Patel 44, Dominic Startup 3-13, Adam Mendham 4-53) lost to MILTON (20) 126 for 6 (Phil Davies 55, Christopher Mitchell 4-34) by four wickets.

At Goosedale Lane: NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR 2nd (4) 168 all out (Alex Scott 57, William Roberts 3-28, Liam Penrose 3-41) lost to BAWTRY (20) 173 for 4 (Alex Kirkham 55, Gulrez Rehman 38) by six wickets.

At Papplewick Hall: PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 2nd (20) 217 all out (Adam Rostance 38, Joe Walker 43) beat FARNSFIELD 2nd (7) 174 all out (Michael Hall 78*, Michael South 5-61,Simon Roberts 3-21) by 43 runs.

At Mansfield Road: WALESWOOD SPORTS (20) 200 all out beat KILLAMARSH 2nd (3) 69 all out by 131 runs.

Division 3 – Sponsored by South Forest Leisure

At Park Drive: GLAPWELL COLLIERY 2nd (3) 134 all out (Phil Drabble 30, Thomas Fisher 3-13, Glyn Coxhill 3-18) lost to BLYTH (20) 135 for 5 (Luke Dymyd 48, Steve Hawkins 3-46) by five wickets.

At Clumber: CLUMBER PARK 2nd (20) 201 all out (Chris Ward 52, Oliver Dean 54, Andy Stephenson 3-31) beat CUCKNEY 3rd (4) 89 all out (Ben Perkins 5-28) by 112 runs.

At Stone Close: BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE 2nd (0) 57 all out lost to KIVETON PARK COLLIERY 2nd (20) 61 for 0 by ten wickets.

At Wadworth Hall: TEVERSAL (20) 77 all out (Nigel McClay 5-26, Matthew Murray 3-8) beat WADWORTH (4) 39 all out (Carl Hewitt 4-18, Billy North 4-19) by 38 runs.

At Sookholme Road: WELBECK 3rd (18) 235 all out (Paul Walker 82, Ethen Johnson 37, Alex Marshall 3-59, Matthew Lowe 3-62) drew with EDWINSTOWE 2nd (10) 224 for 9 (Adam Walters 146*, Troy Davies 4-61).

Division 4 – Sponsored by Wales High School

At The Metcalfe Ground: EVERTON 2nd (20) 304 for 4 (Jonathan Mimms 122*, Mark Whitlam 66, Martyn Snell 36) beat SOUTH NORMANTON (2) 127 all out (Rajiv Sharma 33, Daniel Bullock 3-17) by 177 runs.

At Central Avenue: WORKSOP 2nd (2) 60 all out (Jon Tann 3-29, Matthew Bateman 5-11) lost to MILTON 2nd (20) 61 for 6 (Chris Dixon 3-14, Ian Tingle 3-9) by four wickets.

At Wiseton Hall: EAST DRAYTON (1) 83 all out (Hayden Kay 3-16, Sam Armistead 5-26) lost to WISETON (20) 84 for 3 (Robert Wyles 37) by seven wickets.

At Sturton Road: NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON 2nd (20) 124 all out (Nick Cleaver 32, Karam Sangha 7-31) beat NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR 3rd (4) 110 all out (Nathan Nelson 38, Martin Pring 6-11) by 14 runs.

At Marsh Lane: WHITWELL 2nd (16) 191 for 4 (Alan Draycott 40, Ryan Bannister 65, Darren Westerby 52*) drew with MISTERTON (6) 169 for 5 (Jack Beecroft 66, Richard Taylor 47, David Jessop 3-58).

At Thoresby Hall: SHERWOOD COLLIERY (20) 196 for 7 (Steve Hunt 69, Rhys Edmonds 32) beat THORESBY PARK (3) 44 all out (Adam Gallagher 4-17, Andrew Hodgkinson 3-10) by 152 runs.

Division 5 – Sponsored by Readers

At The Paddocks: CLUMBER PARK 3rd (20) 226 for 4 (Roy Pearson 69, Daniel Jervis 50, Andy Smith 30) beat NOMADS (1) 101 all out (Mark Greenslade 45, Matthew Herring 4-38, Alex Tomlinson 3-43) by 125 runs.

At Goosecarr Lane: ASTON HALL 3rd (20) 211 for 6 (Lee Cooper 62, Nigel Walker 89) beat GRASSMOOR WORKS 2nd (4) 144 all out (Ian Donaldson 41, Lee Cooper 5-35) by 67 runs.

At Sandy Lane: ROCKWARE (3) 115 all out lost to SHIREBOOK (20) 119 for 7 by three wickets.

At Burntstump Country Park: PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 3rd (20) 129 for 9 (Freddie McCann 43*, Michael Hunter 3-31) beat BILSTHORPE (4) 101 all out (Alan Hall 30, Dillon Singh 5-43, Sam Watson 3-13) by 28 runs.

At Thorpe Road: ANSTON 3rd (20) 98 all out (Dave Chambers 5-8) beat HARTHILL 2nd (4) 45 all out (Graham Shaw 8-17) by 53 runs.

At Middlefield Lane: LEA & ROSES 2nd (20) 224 for 4 (Shaun Metcalfe 70*, John Tittley 56, Richard Keightley 59*) beat MANSFIELD HOSIERY MILLS 3rd (1) 82 all out (Zac Metcalfe 4-10, Richard Keightley 3-16) by 142 runs.

Division 6 – Sponsored by Mapperley Sports

At Gildingwells Road: WOODSETTS (20) 155 for 9 (Andrew Barley 36, Mark Wakeling 3-27, Robert Ford 3-34) beat LANGWITH (5) 131 all out (Richard Garfoot 32, Stephen Dye 5-47) by 24 runs.

At Wellow School: THORESBY COLLIERY 3rd (3) 160 for 6 (Connor Davies 72) lost to FARNSFIELD 3rd (17) 161 for 6 (Paul Delaney 55*) by four wickets.

At Carnarvon Street: TODWICK (1) 108 all out (Alexander Booth 32, Jim Farnsworth 3-8) lost to TEVERSAL 2nd (20) 110 for 4 (Andrew Freeman 56, Neil Richardson 3-10) by six wickets.

At Worksop College: KILLAMARSH 3rd (4) 163 all out lost to WALESWOOD SPORTS 2nd (20) 166 for 4 by six wickets.

At Langwith Road: CLUMBER PARK 4th (3) 147 for 8 (Timothy Beer 40, Cliff Adwick 3-29) lost to CUCKNEY 4th (17) 150 for 5 (Kevin Garnett 47, Cliff Adwick 45) by five wickets.

At The Memorial Sports Ground: BAWTRY 2nd (16) 181 for 7 (Liam Matthews 42, James Blackburn 65) drew with WELBECK 4th (6) 121 for 6 (Darren Walker 49, Richard Bramwell 30, Sam Haslam 3-34).

Division 7 - Sponsored by Readers

At Queen Elizabeth’s Academy: MANSFIELD 3rd (20) 114 all out (Tom Machin 31, Jack Tarr 3-15, Sudipto Gosh 5-30) beat BLYTH 2nd (4) 68 all out (Tom Machin 3-7, Jake Hyatt 4-29) by 46 runs.

At Walesby Lane: OLLERTON COLLIERY (20) 70 all out (Saeed Ahmed 3-11, Arron Armitage 3-15) beat WORKSOP 3rd (4) 55 all out (Robert France 5-21, Jamie Theaker 3-24) by 15 runs.

At Debdale Park: LEA & ROSES 3rd (1) 90 all out (Phil Stanley 4-23, David Williams 3-10) lost to SHERWOOD COLLIERY 2nd (20) 92 for 3 by seven wickets.

At Greenlands: ANSTON 4th (20) 189 all out (Anthony Panek 62, Freddie Bowers 30, Sam Bowers 42, Ben Johnson 4-38, Dave Wager 3-42, Ben Johnson 4-38) beat MILTON 3rd (5) 137 all out (David Bailey 31*, Sam Bowers 3-27) by 52 runs.

At New Orchard Lane: THURCROFT WELFARE (4) 120 all out (Liam Weston 30, Craig Brittlebank 4-30) lost to CLIPSTONE WELFARE 2nd 124 for 7 (William Pitchford Jr 3-18) by three wickets.