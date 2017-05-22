Quarter-final tie reward for topping KO trophy group

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club cemented their place in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy quarter-finals with a fourth successive Group 3 win.

Andy Carter returned to the starting 11 at Northumberland after illness, replacing Woodhall Spa’s Jack Timby.

The home side won the toss and put Lincolnshire into bat, the fourth consecutive time that they batted first in the competition.

Once again they got off to a fine start. Jonny Tattersall and Louis Kimber put on 89 for the first wicket before Kimber fell LBW for 29.

Matt Lineker was stumped for 19 and Jonny Tattersall caught behind for a fine 71 to leave Lincolnshire on 130 for three.

Adam Tillcock went cheaply, but Dan Freeman and Dominic Brown put on 64 for the fifth wicket before Freeman was dismissed for 35.

Dominic Brown and Tom Knight took the total to 265, whenKnight was out for 26 off 17 balls.

Brown finished unbeaten on 71 from 48 balls, including five fours and six sixes, as Lincolnshire made 271 for seven.

In the reply, Alex Willerton took three decisive, quick wickets to leave Northumberland on 23 for three.

A 41 stand for the fifth wicket took the hosts to 72 for five before Lincolnshire’s bowlers quickly finished off the tail.

Northumberland were dismissed for 114 in the 38th over. Adam Tillcock claimed four for 18.

Lincolnshire, who topped their group, will meet Devon in the quarter-final at Grantham, on 11th June.