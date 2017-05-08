Perfect 60-point weekend for Lea And Roses

A rare, but welcome, 60-point weekend was celebrated by Lea And Roses after all three teams secured maximum points from victories in the Bassetlaw League.

Most importantly, the first team picked up their first outright win of the new campaign in Division One as they crushed Killamarsh Juniors by nine wickets.

Killamarsh were plying their trade in the top flight last term and so were expected to prove a stiff test. But fine bowling by all four of Lea And Roses’ bowlers skittled the visitors for just 101 in 29.4 overs.

James Cooper led the way with 3-26 from seven overs, while Gary Andrews took 3-10 from 7.4 overs, Andy Orton 2-9 from five and Ben Smith 2-55 from ten. Smith and Cooper set the tone from the off, reducing Killamarsh to 13-3, from which they never recovered, despite knocks of 28 from skipper Parminder Mudhar and John Griffiths.

There were four catches behind the stumps for Lee Mardle, who then opened Lea And Roses’ reply with Chris Needham and promptly carried his bat for an unbeaten 42, which contained six boundaries. Mardle and Needham (48, nine fours) shared 95 for the first wicket, which put the outcome beyond doubt.

The second team recorded their first win of 2017 with a massive 149-run victory over Nomads in Division Five. They totalled 223-5 in their allotted 46 overs, with Shaun Metcalfe making 50, John Tittley 46, Harry Cooke 27, skipper Mike Overson 22 and Nick Ward-Lowery 21no.

In reply, Nomads were never in the hunt and crashed to 74 all out against the four-pronged bowling attack of Mick Newton (3-4 in 21 balls), Zac Metcalfe (2-16 in nine overs), Richard Marshall (2-22 in seven) and Cooke (1-18 in four).

To complete the perfect weekend, Lea And Roses’ third team defeated ten-man Wiseton 2nd by six wickets in Division Seven after dislodging the home side for just 76. Luke Walton was the pick of the bowlers with 3-21 before Jimmy Purdy (23) and James Mann (21no) eased them home with the bat.