Trys galore at annual match

There were several highlights at Gainsborough All Black’s annual president’s game .

The President’s invitational side defeated the All Blacks 32-31 to lift the Mick Foot Trophy.

Club stalwart Shane Ellis was made captain and played alongside all of his sons.

Sam Ellis was praised for his debut, as was club helper Tom Ellis, who played for the scrums. First-team regular Mark Ellis played for both sides.

Try scorers for the president’s XV were Will Harrison, Market Rasen’s John Waters, Tom Turtle (2), and former All Black Sam Hurst (2)

Try scorers for the All Blacks were Tom Mell, the returning Nathan Haymer-Bates, Richard Marsh, Brad Beresford and club captain Daniel Chadwick.

Matt Reeve and Vernon Goude retired. Vice-captain Daniel Dawson was man-of-the-match.