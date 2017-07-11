Top-five consistency from sidecar-racing Staintons at Anglesey

Consistency was the byword for the sidecar-racing duo Jen and Giles Stainton when they recorded a clutch of solid top-five finishes in the Wirral Club Championship at Anglesey.

The Upton-based husband-and-wife team, known as Team SaS, secured a couple of fifths on the opening day on the Coastal Circuit, and followed up the next day with two fourths on the renowned International Circuit.

“We are still buzzing from the weekend because we enjoyed the racing, the track, the club, the weather and the brilliant fellow sidecar teams that were there,” said Jen. “The competition was really strong.”

Saturday morning was spent familiarising themselves with the circuit layout as they had been there only once before, and that was a year ago. Qualifying saw the Staintons finish the session in seventh and as the first race got under way, they maintained their position in the mixed grid of riders before picking up pace and fending off the attention of rivals to end up fifth overall and fourth in the F2 class, achieving a new best lap time of 1.20 minutes.

In the second race, the Lincolnshire duo chased as hard as they could and matched their best time to repeat the result.

Excited at the prospect of racing on the International Circuit on the Sunday, they walked it on Saturday night and went out to practice on Sunday morning, keen to try a track that was new to them. Unsure what to expect, they returned to the paddock with massive smiles, delighted to have qualified fourth with a lap time of 1.43.

In race one, the Staintons got away to a good start and were always in contention against some useful rivals. In the end, they had to be content with a fourth place finish after an improved time of 1.42.

In the second race, they were locked in an absolutely brilliant three-way battle with two other outfits, with positions being exchanged throughout. On an exciting final lap, they managed to get past one of them, but again it was only enough to gain them another fourth position.

As always, the Staintons were full of praise for the support they received from friends and sponsors, and they now look forward to their next challenge, having gained valuable experience of Anglesey.