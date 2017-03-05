Title win at last for Rogers

The founder member of a Gainsborough bowls club has finally lifted a title after 24 years of trying.

Audrey Rogers, of West Lindsey Indoor Bowls Club, won the Gainsborough Indoor League with her Friday mixed triples team.

In mid-December they were third after winning seven matches and losing four.

Since then they won eight out of eight to take the title with two games remaining.

Victory was something of an anti-climax for her F4 team (Jim and Freda Allsopp, Keith Clarke and Philip Pearson) as their match was postponed, but the only team that could have caught them, Brenda Allen’s F5, lost 20-10 to Ian Chappell’s F2.

The win for Chappell’s team lifted them off the bottom and above Andrew Sheardown’s F8, which has lost six in a row. The latest defeat was a 22-7 disappointment against Brenda Taylor’s F1, which claimed its first win in seven attempts.

Marlene May’s F7 look like being runners-up after beating Geoff Gray’s F3 15-11.

The Thursday Australian Pairs title has still to be settled with three teams in contention.

Brenda Allen’s T4, the fourth team in with a chance, crashed 26-8 to John Grooby’s mid–table F6.

John Hunt and Bill Turner (T5) put pressure on Eric Dobbie’s T7, which has two games in hand, by beating Barbara Coy and Marjorie Ward (T2) 18-10.

Hunt and Turner took over at the top.

Bob Baines and Rosemary Woollard (T1) kept their slight championship chances alive by beating Ivor Marriott and Ian Wright 16-12.