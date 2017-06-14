The 20th Lee Westwood Junior Championship offers chance to qualify for Close House tournament

The 20th Lee Westwood Junior Championship (LWJC) will give local golfers to chance to earn an invite to the Close House Junior Masters.

Close House, who are hosting the British Masters this summer, have partnered with Worksop Golf Club and made the LWJC a qualifying event for their own junior competition.

The top two boys and top girl in the Under 18s, U15s and U12 categories will all qualify for the event at the course that has had Westwood as its attached tour professional since 2011.

And the overall winner of the Close House Junior Masters will have the opportunity to play in the British Masters Pro-Am.

Juniors from across the region contest the LWJC every year at Worksop, in a tournament originally established by the Worksop Guardian in honour of the former world number one.

Westwood and his family have long been a big supporter of the event, presenting the prizes on many occasions.

Entries have already started to flood in.

Juniors play for the Scratch and Stableford trophies and top prizes.

Entry costs £10.

For more information and to enter visit www.worksopgolfclub.com or call Andrew Oates on 07973445994