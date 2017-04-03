Teenager makes his mark

Gainsborough and Morton Strider Kameron Rodgers, 14, became the eighth member in the last six years to run a 5k in under 20 minutes.

Kameron was sixth in the City Of Lincoln 5k in 19:09, an event that was part of the Asda Foundation Run For All weekend of racing in the city.

In the 2.5k race, Thomas Sweeting won his age group in 9:45.

Ruby Rodgers ran the 2.5k in 12:37 for a top ten finish.

The following day 20 senior members took part in Lincoln’s Run For All 10k.

Husband and wife David and Maureen Allen knocked one minute off their personal bests for 80:40 and 68:07 respectively.

Teenagers Aaron Coy (39:44) and Lauren Staves (44:17) improved on the personal bests they set a fortnight earlier.

Veteran Chris Inman (44:32) broke the 45-minute barrier and newcomer Darryl Kelsey (45:17) came close to the mark in only his third 10k. Inman also claimed sixth place in the V60 age group, with Maureen Allen doing likewise in her V65 section.

Jane Benson (49:54) was ninth in the V50 group.

The first Strider over the finish line by Lincoln Cathedral was Jonathan Drake in 38:14 for 97th place. Debutant Steve Tait was the third Strider home in 44:15.

The 50-minute barrier was beaten by Shaun Boyle (49.00), eight seconds ahead of his wife, Angela. Mick Wood (49.57) recorded his best time since 2014.

The one hour mark was beaten by Simon Smith (53.53), Alison Elwess (55.16), Samantha Garrison (55.26), Sian Turner (57.36) and Jenna Comins (59.16). Behind them were Kayleigh Hall (67.19), Sonya Houghton (70.55) and Sara Kelsey (76.40).