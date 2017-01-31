Superb performance by Chadwick’s improving Gainsborough All Blacks

A superb performance in front of a large crowd earned Gainsborough All Blacks a runaway 28-0 victory over Cleethorpes in the Midlands 5 East (North) division of the National League.

And the fact that it was the first time for many years that they had beaten their rivals, who sit above them in the table, made the win even more sweet.

It was the Gainsborough side’s fourth consecutive league success and lifted them to fifth in the table, which is due reward for all the hard work put in by captain Daniel Chadwick. He has pieced together an excellent team that now works as an efficient unit.

All Blacks spent most of the first 20 minutes in the visitors’ half and missed two penalties. But the pressure kept building and it wasn’t long before Brad Beresford went over for the first of his tries, converted by Robbie Goodyear.

The rest of the points came in the second half when winger Ben Bathall and centre Danny Thompson carved through the Cleethorpes defence, well supported by the fine kicking of fly-half Goodyear and outstanding tackling of Daniel Dawson.

Beresford scored his second try after a solo run and was soon completing his hat-trick. The rout was fittingly completed by Chadwick, who picked up a loose ball and ran a terrific line to touch down and give All Blacks a bonus point for four tries.

Other players worthy of praise were Jordan Beresford, who had a very good game at prop, Damian Hart and Ben Watson, who has grown into the number eight position.