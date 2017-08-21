Super Striders take on mile at Normanby Hall

A septet of Gainsborough Striders took on the Normanby Hall Super Mile, with two returning with magnificent personal best times.

Hannah Holmes was the only lady Strider at the event but she showed her male colleagues a clean pair of heels as she ran the mile on the quickest time of the seven.

Her time of 5:21 was a 42 second PB and is believed to be the fastest time by a lady Strider over the same distance. The club’s chairman, Glenn Peniston, was the other to achieve a PB, crossing the line in 6:14.

The newcomers to this distance were Aaron Hill [5:23], Darryl Kelsey [6:11], Craig Williamson [6:23] and Mick Wood [6:43]. The remaining runner was Shaun Boyle who continued his injury recuperation with a steady 6:38.

At the other end of the running spectrum were Sophie Hempsall and Paul Dagg. They had entered the ‘Hell on the Humber’ 24 hour endurance race.

This involved running back and forth over the Humber Bridge, a four-mile lap, as many times as their bodies, and minds, would permit between 6am on Saturday and the same time the next day.

They both managed a very respectable 60 miles to place them comfortably in the middle of the field, although some way off the 110 miles competed by the winner.

Dagg and Hempsall had already been running for three hours by the time the park runs started.

Those Striders taking part had a good morning though with half a dozen of them achieving PB times. Aaron Hill showed no side effects from his run at Normanby the previous evening as he stormed round the Gainsborough course in 20:38.

He was soon followed across the finish line by Jasper Humphries, one of the club’s many promising teenagers, with his 21:02 time.

Craig Williamson [23:40] and Clare Hardwick [27:53] also notched their best results at Gainsborough, as did the club’s senior lady Strider, Maureen Allen, who clocked 36:39.

Meanwhile, Craig Ward, who was the main driving force behind getting a parkrun event in Gainsborough, chalked up his 50th park run.

Of the park run tourists, Jonathan Chapman’s 25:36 was his best ever result at the Cleethorpes event while, at the Barry Island junior park run, Thomas Sweeting showed why he ranked in the top 20 nationally in the U11 age group, as he smashed the course record by 20 seconds.

There will be no junior training until the school summer holidays are over.

Next Tuesday’s adult session will start from outside DW Sports in Marshall’s Yard at 7.15pm. The Thursday evening training run will commence as usual from outside Queen Elizabeth High School at 6.30pm.