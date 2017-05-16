Sidecar-racing duo bounce back from wiring problem

Sidecar-racing duo Jen and Giles Stainton tuned up for the next round of the British Championship at Donington Park with creditable performances at the Darley Moor circuit in Derbyshire.

Husband-and-wife Stainton and Stainton, alias SaS, who hail from Market Rasen, recorded a brace of fourth places in round two of the Formula 600 Sidecar Championship.

And considering an electrical problem had forced them to miss their previous weekend of racing at Oulton Park in Cheshire, they were well pleased with that.

Their machine’s wiring harness appeared to be successfully serviced to rectify the problem, but when it was refitted, it became apparent that the fault was still there.

Only hours before they were due to travel to Darley, Giles discovered the falut and made repairs, confident that they would be fine to race.

Practice took place in the wet, so the Staintons took their time, slowly building pace to qualify eighth in the mixed grid of 1000cc and 600cc machines.

By the time they took their positions on the starting grid, the rain had stopped, the track was dry and the duo got away to a good start. Sadly, their success was shortlived as the race was red-flagged after just a couple of laps.

At the restart, over a shortened distance, it was essential to get off to a flier, and they did just that, crossing the finishing line in fifth place overall and fourth in their class with a best lap time of one minute, six seconds.

Starting race two from fifth on the grid, the Staintons got away well into the first chicane and settled into a nice rhythm throughout. They completed the six-lap affair in fourth place overall.

Jen said: “We were also the fourth 600cc outfit across the line, which we were delighted with. The outfit in front of us was always in sight, and this gave us great hope for future progress.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors and supporters. We are largely a self-funding team and enjoy the independence that this gives us. But we genuinely couldn’t do what we do without all of the amazing support we have, including from other teams.

“Thanks to everyone for their enthusiasm and faith in us, which is so motivating.”