Rampant Maoris power over for nine tries in points spree

Gainsborough Maoris demolished Skegness 63-0 in the NLD Merit league and pitch was wet with a few dry patches.

Robbie Goodyear, the designated kicker who was to land every conversion attempt, ran almost half the length of the pitch to score the first try, which he converted.

Daniel Dawson sprinted over the Skegness line for a second score, which Goodyear again converted.

The returning Jack Senescall scored the third try with Goodyear kicking the extra points.

Man-of-the-match Dawson earned his second try through good running and Goodyear landed his fourth conversion.

Gainsborough led 28-0 at half-time, when the referee was replaced because of a hamstring injury.

Home vice-captain Nathan Mitchell temporarily replaced the official as Gainsborough continued to make good tackles and show fine running.

Nathan Gardener, returning to action, ran in a fifth converted try.

Forward Damian Hirst claimed the sixth as Goodyear maintained his 100 per cent conversion return.

The rout carried on with Dawson completing a hat-trick.

Liam Flower, who played for Skegness in the first half after the visitors arrived a man short, swapped into Gainsborough colours in the second period and scored under the posts.

The final try came from Dawson, his fourth of the game, and Goodyear kicked the conversion as the hosts dominated and depleted Skegness battled hard.