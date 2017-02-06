Nicholson lifts winter trophy

Daniel Nicholson won the Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club Colin Cook Winter Activities Trophy after success in round four of speed judging.

Riders had a fine morning with little wind as they departed from Roseway, riding to the starting point of the 6.5-mile circuit at the edge of Morton

All cycle computers and watches, including mobile phones, were handed to timekeeper Paul Reynolds. Cyclists then chose their times and distances, before setting off at one-minute intervals.

The circuit was along the A159, under the railway following Wharton Road and Laughton Road and Laughton Lane, before returning through Morton.

Nicholson claimed first place and six points. He chose two laps in 1hr 5mins and his time was 1-3-03, giving him a time that was 1min 57secs fast.

Second-placed Dave Day won five points. He chose two laps in 60mins and his time was 57-02, for a time that was 2mins 58secs fast.

Dave Chaffey, who was third and claimed four points, selected two laps in 1-03 minutes. His time was 1-7-0, giving him a time that was 4mins slow.

Fourth-placed Trevor Halstead was awarded three points. He chose three laps in 1-16. His time was 1-10-35, for a time that was 5mins 25secs fast.

Overall results were: Daniel Nicholson, 17 points; Mark Clark 14; Dave Day 12; Trevor Halstead 11; Dave Jacklin 7, Dave Chaffey 4, Michael Dawson 2.