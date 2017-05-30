Mixed results for Beckingham in pensioners league

Beckingham Bowls Club’s Northern Section team came away from Misterton with a win in the Isle of Axholme Pensioners’ League.

Beckingham won 5-1 thanks to a win and a draw on the two rinks.

The Central Section team did not fare so well, losing both rinks at home to Rose C.

The club’s team in the Isle of Axholme Evening League did not have a match.

In the Gainsborough League, Beckingham bounced back from two defeats with a win at home against Misterton.

Beckingham won all four rinks as well as the aggregate by 87-62.

The maximum 10 league points were a good reward for an excellent all-round team performance.

Three days later Gainsborough hosted Marton and GB in a re-arranged quarter final of the Gainsborough League Knockout Shield.

Beckingham lost one rink by one shot and drew another, but Carole Booth and John Cawkwell triumphed 31-5 five in the pairs.

Pam West, Margaret Robinson and Geoff Proudley won their triples 23-10 to give the home team a comfortable 89-51 victory.

Beckingham will now meet Scotter in the semi-finals on 21st June at Roses.

In the other tie, Marshall A will take on Melrose SSC on the same date at Beckingham.

The club’s open pairs event on 16th July has already attracted 17 entries, leaving 11 places to be filled.

Entry forms are available from Roger Platts on 01427 848559 or email suero@tis cali.co.uk