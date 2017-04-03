Maoris go over for four tries

Gainsborough Maoris were beaten 34-20 by Scunthorpe, despite scoring first.

Vice-captain Nathan Mitchell put together a squad including Terry Wright, who was playing his first game in Gainsborough colours for many years.

Another returning player, veteran Wayne Sandall, featured strongly in the friendly.

Gainsborough gave debuts to Carl Bradley and man-of-the-match Phil Hunter, who came on in the second half.

They started well and Zac Brumby used his pace to score in the fifth minute, but the conversion was missed

Scunthorpe levelled with an unconverted try before moving seven points clear with a converted score.

Gainsborough piled on the pressure and Jack Senescall charged through to run over the line. The conversion was unsuccessful.

Scunthorpe replied with an unconverted try to extend their lead, but Gainsborough hit back before half-time to reduce the deficit to two points.

Sean Parker made good yardage and off-loaded a fine pass to Chris Mangan, who crashed through the back line to touch down as Gainsborough trailed 17-15 at the break.

Scunthorpe started the second half with their fourth try.

Sandall replied after he found himself five metres from the try line. He kicked the ball into Scunthorpe’s area and dived over for Gainsboroughs final try.

Scunthorpe scored two further unconverted tries.

Gainsborough are next in action when All Blacks face North Hykeham at home in a league and cup double header at Roses.