Invitation to join the annual run for big Feast weekend

Entries are being invited to the annual Morton Feast 5k Fun Run, which has been held for 40 years, on Friday, 7th July, at 7pm.

The Morton Feast Committee in association with Gainsborough and Morton Striders AC stage the cross country (handicap) team and individual fun run as part of the Morton Feast weekend.

Entries are accepted on the day from 6pm, at Morton Village Hall, but entries are preferred in advance.

Entry forms are available from Lucille and Cliff Middleton at 1 Southlands Drive, Morton, Gainsborough, DN21 3EZ, or call 01427 613998 or email lu.middleton@gmail.com

Entry fees of £2 for adults and £1 for under-18s and claimants can be paid at the village hall on the night.

Entries are welcomed from people of all ages.

The 5k course starts and finishes next to the Trent Bank entrance to the Morton Community Playing Field.

Runners will go along Trent Bank to Walkerith, returning to Morton along the Field Lane track and the footpath next to the allotments with a short run-in along the bank to the finish.

Under-8s must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is a handicap run based on age, experience, level of fitness.

Entries from teams ( a minimum of four male/female/mixed are welcome with the first three to count.

There are individual trophies/medals for the first lady, first man, the first Morton resident (Morton church parish), first primary schoolgirl and boy, first veteran lady and veteran man (over 40 years).