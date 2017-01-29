Ice forces rides cancellation

Bad weather led to a decision to cancel Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s planned rides on Sunday.

Rain and then freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday left the roads icy.

After checking the conditions, ride leaders Daniel Nicholson and Trevor Halstead cancelled all the Aegir events for the day.

The club is holding its annual dinner and prize presentation evening later this month.

It will be held on the evening of Saturday, 25th February, at The Trent Port - Crown Carveries, Ramper Road, Gainsborough.

Club members wanting further information on the event have been asked to contact Trevor Halstead at Gainsborough Cycles, 20 Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Alternatively, they can telephone 01427 617752.

On Sunday, February 5 the fourth round of the Gainsborough Aegir Speed Judging Event is due to depart Roseway in Gainsborough at 9.30am

New riders are welcome to take part in club activities and a spokesman said newcomers didn’t have to be members.

The spokesman said: “We don’t ride fast. All rides are at a sociable pace and beginners are welcome.”

