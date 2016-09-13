Humphries brothers are kings of the Wolds for Gainsborough Striders

Not quite kings of the world, but definitely kings of the Wolds! That’s brothers Jasper and Joe Humphries, who have proved that Gainsborough and Morton Striders have plenty of young talent coming through the ranks of the club.

Jasper and Joe have won their respective age-group titles in the Wolds Dash series, which has consisted of five monthly races through the summer.

Jasper won every race in the U11 category, while Joe bagged two first places and three seconds in the U9 category. They picked up their trophies after the final race at Louth, where Jasper completed his impressive clean sweep and Joe was beaten only by his clubmate, Thomas Sweeting.

In the U11 girls’ category, Lucy Allen finished third in her final race, despite the effects of jet lag after a nine-hour flight the previous day. She claimed second overall after a victory and two seconds in earlier contests.

Meanwhile five Striders tackled the world’s largest half-marathon on Sunday, the Great North Run. As usual, it attracted a mammoth field of more than 50,000 runners, so Simon Hunt was well chuffed to make the top 1,400 in an excellent time of 95.07 that was only four minutes outside his personal best (PB).

Hunt was chased home by clubmates Mark Cutts (two hours, ten minutes), followed nine minutes later by Steven Davis and then Daniel Gleave and Kerrie Rodgers, who completed the 13.1-mile course in two hours, 41 minutes.

Also on Sunday, Sara Kelsey travelled to Mablethorpe for the East Coast 10k, and clocked a PB of 73.22 minutes. Just for good measure, her son, Chezney, was third in the junior fun run.

Much further afield, Ronnie McWilliam claimed a magnificent third place in his V45 age group at the Powerman Duathlon in Zofingen, Switzerland. He had to run 10km before embarking on a 150km bike-ride and then dismounting to tackle a 30km run, but his overall time of seven hours, 38.43 minutes was only ten minutes more than the winner of his category and left him in 13th position overall of the 103 entrants who managed to finish.

Back home, McWilliam’s record of 21 wins in the Gainsborough Parkrun was equalled by his training partner, Mat Huteson, on Saturday morning.