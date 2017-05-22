Halstead rides in time trial

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s Trevor Halstead cycled to Gunby for the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association 10-mile time trial — recording 29 minutes 32 seconds.

The course was hilly and started at Candlesby Hill, progressing along the A1028 to Ulceby roundabout and returning along the A1028 to finish at Candlesby Hill.

Aegir’s Sunday leisure ride was to Retford. Riders departed from Roseway, heading over the River Trent and passing through Beckingham, Saundby, Sturton le Steeple, North and South Leverton, and Little Gringley.

The return ride went through Hayton, Clayworth, Gringley On The Hill, Walkeringham and Beckingham.

On Sunday, the leisure ride is to the Humber Bridge, leaving Roseway at 8.30am. On Wednesday there are 9, 18 or 27 mile rides, meet at the top of Thonock Hill at 6.45pm.