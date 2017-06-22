Grocock back with a win

Gainsborough triathlete Amy Grocock returned to action in style, retaining her ladies’ title at the Woodhall Spa Triathlon.

Grocock shrugged off the heat in her first triathlon of the season to win in 1hr 10mins, breaking the female record for the course.

It was a remarkable success for the athlete who was last on a bike at the European Duathlon Championships earlier this year when she suffered a fall.

After a good swim where she was held up a little, Grocock, who is sponsored by Britcon, ran the wrong way out of transition into the bike leg.

Her ride was very strong, however, shedding a minute off her time from the previous year.

She then ran the 5km in 20 minutes.

“It was a great end result, breaking the female record and winning the ladies’ race,” she said.