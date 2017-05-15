Good weekend for Striders young and old

Members of Gainsborough Striders at opposite ends of the age spectrum distinguished themselves over the weekend.

On Sunday, two of the club’s senior citizens, Phil Marsland and Norman Hindley, travelled to Derbyshire for the Holymoorside 10K and both coped well with a difficult race, with the first 4km largely uphill. Marsland finished in 46.59 minutes to take second place in the over-60 veterans’ category, while Hindley came home in 59.01 minutes.

The previous day, it had been the turn of youngsters Thomas Sweeting and Charlie Burgin to take the honours as they bagged course records for their ages in parkruns. Sweeting smashed the U11s’ record at Humber Park by one-and-a-half minutes with his 20.40 time, while at Gainsborough, Burgin took the U11s’ record from Sweeting, helped by adult Dan Bullock running alongside.

Other notable performances by Striders in parkruns on Saturday came from Ronnie McWilliam (18.12) with his 35th first-place finish from 36 starts, Darryl Kelsey (23.05) and, at Lincoln, William Lansdall, whose time of 17.36 placed him second on the 5k route.

Last midweek, the first races of the popular Wolds Dash series took place, with three junior Striders among the 100-strong field. In the U15s’ event, Kameron Rodgers was fourth in a time of 17.08, while the Sweeting brothers tackled the U11s’ race. Thomas took second in 8.44 and Rhys clocked 12.34.

Meanwhile five Striders entered the ‘Night Of The Super Mile’ event on the athletics track at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe. This is a distance not often run by club members, so they weren’t too sure what to expect, but decent times were posted by Carl Currie (5.28), Hannah Holmes (6.04), Glenn Peniston (6.26), Shaun Boyle (6.41) and Norman Hindley (7.14).

