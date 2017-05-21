Garrison makes her debut in open-water triathlon

Gainsborough and Morton Striders’ Sam Garrison took part in her first open-water triathlon, at Nottingham, as there were no local races at the weekend.

The event consisting of a 750 metre swim, a 20k bike ride and a 5k run.

Sam finished in a time of 1 hour 31 minutes and 16 seconds.

James Croft was the only Strider to take on the popular midweek Askern 10k race this year.

Despite a torrential downpour, Croft managed an excellent return to form with a time of 37:49, his second quickest ever time.

Other Striders chose to take on a Parkrun, with 21 members running at the Gainsborough course.

For the 28th time Mat Huteson was first to finish the run, closely followed by James Croft with Tim Smithson third.

Carla Wragg was the lady to finish, but the persistent rain throughout the week meant there were few new personal best times.

Cayden Kelsey (30:40) and Vicky Toward (30:47) managed the feat at Gainsborough, while Tom Sweeting ran an excellent 19:42 at Scunthorpe, and Marcus Joy ran 21:15 at Clumber Park.

There was a correction to the results for the previous week’s Holymoorside 10k, here an error in runners’ details placed some in the wrong age categories.

That was good news for Phil Marsland, who was awarded first place in the v60 category, rather than second as initially stated.

Retrospective congratulations also went to Steve Tait on completing the Dukeries 40-mile ultra-marathon the previous week.

The regular weekly club training sessions will continue with the juniors meeting on Tuesday at 5.30pm at The Gainsborough Academy.

The Thursday senior session starts at 6.30pm from Queen Elizabeth High School, while the group’s next Tuesday evening senior session will begin at The Gainsborough Academy at 7.30pm.

Anyone wishing to join in the sessions is welcome to attend.

There are more than 100 members of all ages and abilities at the club.

Anyone wishing to find out how to hoin or more information should go to www.gainsboroughrunningclub.co.uk