Gainsborough juniors are crowned golf champions again

Hail the boys of Gainsborough Golf Club’s junior team, who have been crowned North Lincolnshire Golf League champions for the second year running.

The six-strong team comprises Henry Cawthorne, Ben Danby, Ryan Phillips, Billy Thorpe, Luke Grundy and James Newton, who all come under the wing of the club’s junior team organiser John Barley.

The lads represented the Thonock Park club in the final of the league at Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincoln on Sunday. And they emerged triumphant, beating Kenwick Park Golf Club, from Louth, 3-0.

Gainsborough now go on to play Greetham Valley Golf Club, of Oakham, who are the champions of the South Lincolnshire Golf League, to determine the best junior team in the whole of the county. This match takes place at Boston on Sunday, September 25.

If they win that, they will go on to represent Lincolnshire in the All-England finals, which are to be held at the Woodhall Spa course next summer.

Lincolnshire have won the coveted national title once before when Boston reigned supreme in 2010. Last year, the prize went to Yorkshire, courtesy of victory by Doncaster Golf Club.

Earlier this year, Gainsborough tied for 12th place, out of 33 clubs, in the finals at the Frilford Heath club in Oxfordshire. They amassed 136 points, but trailed the champions, Long Ashton, of Gloucestershire, by 11 points.