Fighting back for victory

Gainsborough RUFC fought back to claim a 19-18 home win over second-placed Keyworth in Midlands 5 East (North).

It was a deserved reward for the All Blacks’ passionate play and good tackling.

The victory took them to 27 points from their 12 matches.

In a tense start Gainsborough, fifth in the division, took the lead through a Robbie Goodyear penalty.

Keyworth replied with a penalty of their own to level.

The visitors then showed attacking prowess to score a try, which was converted, to move in front.

After both sides missed penalties, Goodyear reduced Gainsborough’s arrears by successfully landing a penalty.

That left them trailing 10-6 at half-time.

In the second half Keyworth added an unconverted try and a penalty to stretch their advantage.

But the home side fought back for a fine victory.

Gainsborough won a penalty, which Goodyear kicked to move them within nine points of the visitors.

Jordan Beresford, frustrated in the first half, saw his luck change as he charged through the Keyworth defence, using his strong physique as an advantage to go over for a fine try — the home side’s only try of the match.

Goodyear converted the score to close the gap to two points.

In a frantic finish the momentum was in Gainsborough’s favour.

A few minutes from the final whistle they won a penalty and Goodyear, named man-of-the-match, was successful to clinch the 19-18 success.

Gainsborough’s next match is a merit league clash for the Maoris against Scunthorpe.