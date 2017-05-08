Day of success for Gainsborough and Morton Striders at North Lincs half marathon

“It’s fair to say that Gainsborough & Morton Striders had a very good day at the North Lincs. half marathon at Scunthorpe last Sunday. Out of 19 racers, including 5 debutants, they secured 8 PBs and one age group first place.

The trophy, for the V35 age group, was won by Lorna Allison, who must be running out of space at home to display them her trophies. The personal best times came from William Lansdall (also the first Strider home, in 27th place), Carl Currie, Chris Inman, Helen Sweeting, Glenn Peniston, Craig Williamson, Dale Swinton and Jonathan Chapman.

Running their first races at this distance for the Striders were Aaron Hill, Darryl Kelsey, Lee Creed, Chloe Airey and Amanda Johnson. It was a very special day for Johnson who only started running last year. Her pre-race nerves soon disappeared and she finished in under 2 hours, well within her target.

A trio of runners, Mark Rodgers, David Sweeting and James Croft (running with clubmate Craig Ward) had competed in marathons in recent weeks and treated the race more as a ‘recovery’ run. Rodgers combined this with accompanying a fellow runner on his debut.

Mat Huteson started the race well but the recurrence of a niggling injury forced him to slow his pace. However, he completed the race, helping a couple of other runners to new PBs in the process.

In the juniors’ one mile “fun run” Kameron Rodgers was the first over the finish line in a time of 4:48.

Over the weekend former Strider Jerry McCulla was competing in the Hardmoors 200, a 200 mile ultra-marathon starting in Hull and ending at Filey Brigg. After over 46 hours of gruelling racing McCulla was first home and so added this title to the 160 miles one he won last year.”

Pic - Jonathan Chapman got his first sub 2 hour half marathon. Pic by John Rainsforth.