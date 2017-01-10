Darts ace Jacklin takes Lincolnshire Ladies Classic by storm

Inspired local player Paula Jacklin produced some of the best darts of her career to win the Lincolnshire Ladies Classic at The Blues Club in Gainsborough last weekend.

Hitting averages in the late 20s and low 30s, Jacklin surged through the rounds, despite hot competition from some of the best female players across both Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. And she topped her memorable day with a 4-0 whitewash of Yorkshire county player Marie Groves in the final.

She had also started with a 4-0 win -- against her own daughter Kristy in the opening round. In the quarter-finals, she inflicted another 4-0 scoreline on Yorkshire’s Paula Burgess, who was last year’s beaten finalist in the Lincolnshire Open, before keeping up her high standard of play in the semis against one of her county teammates, Shirley Bontoft-Gash. Again it finished 4-0 with ton-machine Jacklin narrowly missing out on both a 164 check on the bull and a ten-darts leg.

After the final, she said: “I had a really good day. I am very pleased with the way I am playing at the moment. The tournament was well supported and well organised.”

The Lincolnshire Men’s Classic was also played on the same day, and the winner was Mick Todd, from Nottinghamshire.

The next county game for Lincolnshire is over the weekend of January 21 and 22 when the visitors to The Blues Club will be Welsh raiders, Glamorgan.