Clean sweep for club

Beckingham Vowls Club gained five victories from as many matches last week.

At Misterton, the rink of Tony Whitlam, Roger Platts and Michael Taylor raced into a 23-3 shots lead after 14 ends, before dropping 13 shots to win 24-16.

On the second rink, Carole Booth, Denise Pilkington and Ken Byfleet won 32-12.

A close third rink was lost by four shots.

Beckingham started the final rink disastrously and were 16-0 down after seven ends, losing by that margin.

Beckingham won 6-4 on aggregate.

At home against Owston Ferry in a three-rink match, Carole, Denise and Ken again topped 30 shots and won 33-9.

Bill Bryan, Clive Hunter and Pete Cawthorne won 25-12, and John Warburton, Robert Dilly and Gerald West triumphed 25-14 for an aggregate 83-35 success.

The two wins moved Beckingham up to fourth Beckingham’s Isle of Axholme Pensioners’ League teams both won at home.

The Central Section team won 6 -0 against Marton with Pete Ness and Di and Roy Clegg successful and the second rink winning by two shots.

The Northern Section team beat Owston Ferry 4-2 thanks to a 29-12 win for Tony Whitlam, Denise Pilkington and Roger Platts.

In the Isle of Axholme Evening League at Beckingham in persistent rain, the home defeated Misterton Mallards 7-3 on aggregate after winning one rink and drawing two.

The match was called off because of the rain after an average of 11 ends per rink out of 16 had been played, which constituted a completed match.