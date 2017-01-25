BDO high-flyers on the oche

Two top British Darts Organisation (BDO) darts players are to take part in an exhibition at The Blues Club, Gainsborough, on Saturday, 25th February.

Jamie ‘Yozza’ Hughes reached the semi-finals of the recent World Professional Darts Championship at Lakeside — the 40th organised by the British Darts Organisation — while Scott ‘Scotty Dog’ Mitchell is ranked number two by the BDO.

Hughes was defeated by the eventual winner, Glen Durrant, having reached the last-four by beating ex-world champion Martin Adams.

At The Blues Club event there will be 16-20 matches, featuring four pub play-off champions, four invited players and between eight and 10 picked out from a draw (£5 entry).

Tickets, priced £10, are available by calling Kevin Housham on 07717 846035.