Appeal for players after injuries hit champions hard

Gainsborough Bowls League champions Marshalls A have started the new season how Marshall Sports finished the previous season — struggling for players — and have appealed for newcomers.

Marshall A had several senior players injured for the annual Champions versus The Rest friendly match with three of their best watching from the sidelines.

They borrowed Marshall Sports players to make up their 12 for what proved to be a low-key match as the rest of the league side won comfortably.

Anyone who lives in or near Gainsborough and would like to try bowls is asked to contact Daphne Staff on 616222 (Marshall Sports) or Roy Enever (Marshall A) on 614627.

Elsewhere, two of three preliminary matches have been played to reduce nine teams to eight in three team knockout competitions —Owston Ferry have opted not to take part in knockout competitions.

In the Millennium Trophy — five at home and five away simultaneously — Marshall Sports battled hard but lost all four rinks against Scotter, who won 74-39.

Dave Gillyett and Dave Childs came closest for Sports, losing 14–10 to Les Savage and Tom Whiteley.

The Hazel Lawrence Trophy preliminary match (singles, pairs, triples, and fours) saw Melrose SSC host Beckingham.

The closest rink was the Melrose trio of Julian Cowan, Tom Coleman and Mike Gilbert beating Mike Taylor, John Cawkwell, and Roger Platts by 14 – 11.

Melrose won the remaining three rinks by 49 shots to win 83–31.